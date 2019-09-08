First comes love, then comes marriage. But before that comes engagement. 'Tis the season to be wedded! And not just on TV.
Just in time for the fall premiere of This Is Us, Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson on the show, has announced that she is engaged. The lucky man in question? Actor Jaime Lincoln Smith. Smith proposed to Watson at the Wayfarers Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, reports E! News.
This Is Us co-star Mandy Moore gushed over the news and left a comment on Watson’s Instagram stating, “so happy for you guys, Su!!!!!"
Advertisement
Watson shared two photos on Instagram celebrating the engagements with a heartfelt caption, writing, “Forever Ever…” followed by a king and queen emoji between a ring and a diamond emoji. The first photo features Watson flashing her new ring in selfie mode, and the second gives a close-up of the ring, which appears to be a blue diamond with a band full of smaller white diamonds.
Watson also shared what appears to be a miniature poem in the caption.
“They’ll say it’s love. And they'll know it’s love. For when they call its name. it will answer to love. Without hesitation,” wrote Watson.
Smith shared an identical post on his Instagram but made sure to credit her for the words as “Su, Future Mrs. Smith.”
While it’s not yet known when Smith will become her hubby, Watson likely won’t be wrapped on filming This Is Us until May. Summer 2020 wedding, anyone?
Advertisement