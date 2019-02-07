We've met the Big Three at various stages of their lives, and even got treated to high school flashbacks of Rebecca (Mandy Moore) this season. Now, This Is Us heroine Beth Pearson (Susan Kelechi Watson) will finally get her own flashback episode, complete with different actors portraying Beth's younger selves.
According to Deadline, This Is Us has just cast two people to portray Beth during her younger years. Per the report, Rachel Naomi Hilson, of Madam Secretary, will portray teen Beth, while Akira Akbar, who appeared on Grey's Anatomy, will play a child version of the character.
This news comes weeks after it was announced that The Cosby Show's Phylicia Rashad will portray Beth's mother. We now know that Rashad won't be the only actor playing one of Beth's parents: Per Deadline, Beth’s father Abe will be portrayed on an upcoming episode by Supergirl's Carl Lumbly. (This Is Us fans may remember that Beth's dad died of cancer long before the events of the show, and even before Beth and Sterling K. Brown's Randall began dating.)
We also know when we can expect these Beth-related backstories. According to Deadline, the February 19 episode "Our Little Island Girl" will focus on the Pearson mom.
As This Is Us expands its story to include more members of the Pearson (and Pearson-adjacent) clan, it's only right that Beth gets a very special episode all her own. The fact that it's happening soon is all the sweeter.
