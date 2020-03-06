Mandy Moore Felt Silenced For A Decade. Now, She’s Telling Her Story On Tour.

For the past decade, Moore — who released six studio albums before Silver Landings, the most recent being 2009’s Amanda Leigh — has worked primarily as an actress. In addition to her time on This Is Us, which was almost an instant hit for NBC in 2016 and skyrocketed its stars to fame, she voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s animated film Tangled, appeared on shows like Grey’s Anatomy and the short-lived Red Band Society, and starred in movies like The Darkest Minds and shark thriller 47 Meters Down. To anyone on the outside, it appeared that Moore simply pivoted away from music. This Is Us, after all, earned her an Emmy nomination — hardly a consolation prize.

