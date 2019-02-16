Nothing can stop Mandy Moore from making new music. Not even the allegations of abuse against her ex-husband, Ryan Adams.
The singer-songwriter and This Is Us star excitedly told People that once the drama series goes on hiatus, she will get right to recording. She also shared that she’ll be collaborating with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, the frontman of the folk rock band Dawes.
“We have things written, ready to go,” Moore said.
Long before she became Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, Moore rose to fame as a singer. It has been about nine years since her last studio album, Amanda Leigh, was released. Moore’s character does occasionally sing on the show, a feat which she told Glamour in 2017 “lit a fire” within her.
“Music is a constant theme in my life. It has been for the past eight years,” she told the magazine. “I’ve just gotta navigate my way back to it.” Now, it looks like Moore has done just that.
Her announcement that new music is on the way comes on the heels of a New York Times report in which she claimed Adams was psychologically abusive during their relationship in ways that derailed her music career. Moore and Adams were married from 2009-2016.
“His controlling behavior essentially did block my ability to make new connections in the industry during a very pivotal and potentially lucrative time — my entire mid-to-late 20s,” Moore said.
Later Moore took to Instagram to commend “women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse.”
“Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering,” she wrote, “but it’s always worth it.”
