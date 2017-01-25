Mandy Moore & Shane West Waxed Nostalgic About A Walk To Remember & Gave Us The Feels

It's hard to believe that Nicholas Sparks' novel A Walk to Remember premiered on the big screen 15 years ago today. Feel old? In 2002 Mandy Moore was still our wide-eyed and often overshadowed princess of pop. And though she'd been in films before, this was her first starring role. Moore's co-star, Shane West, appeared in several films, but it was his character Landon in A Walk to Remember that captured our hearts. On Twitter today user WineAndWatch tweeted at Moore and West, "Hi @shanewest did you and @TheMandyMoore have instant chemistry when you were auditioning together?" The two actors adorably waxed nostalgic.
I believe that's what made it all happen ? https://t.co/nMKvgbtDGW— Shane West (@shanewest) January 25, 2017
I'd like to think so. You either have it or ya don't. Right??? https://t.co/buBdfNpD3X— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 25, 2017
To mark the occasion, Moore and West also remembered what it was like to film the weepy classic. "I think that it was such an overwhelmingly positive, memorable experience for me because it was my first leading role and it was the first film I worked on away from home," Moore said in an interview with EW." On meeting Moore for the first time, West said, "It was kind of perfect the way we came into the project because she was coming from this pop background at that time — she had her song 'Candy,' and a role in the Princess Diaries — and for me I was into punk rock, and so it was like completely opposites attract, or opposites are forced together to work." Moore now co-stars with Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us — and the chemistry is definitely palpable — however, she still holds her old chum in high regard, as shown in this tweet.
Is Shane West as dreamy in person as he seems to be?????? https://t.co/nEf7uvdUp6— DorothyDandridgeEyes (@Gyllenhaalic15) January 25, 2017
Aww!
