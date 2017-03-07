Milo Ventimiglia Confirms Who Definitely Did NOT Father Rory's Baby

The actor also touched on how great it was to revisit his first big TV project all these years later. "It was fun, it was great. Being on that show, I felt like that was the show that raised me. I was 24, 25 when I signed on, and then I did a bunch of seasons after the fact." For him, there was never any question when it came to joining the cast of the Netflix reboot. "When I got the phone call from Amy and Dan [Palladino], the producers, saying, 'Hey, we're coming back,' I was like, 'Yeah great! I'll be there.' I'm always going to be there for them...that Gilmore world, those producers care and love all the fans that love that show so much. They do it for the work, they do it for the creativity. They don't do it for any other reason."