Adele Forced To Cancel The Last Two Dates Of Her Epic Tour On Her Doctor's Advice

Adele's farewell to touring took an even more devastating turn yesterday when she announced that her final two shows, scheduled for July 1st and 2nd at Wembley Arena in London, are canceled. In a letter written to her fans, Adele said that she visited her throat doctor after the second show of the four she was scheduled to perform at Wembley and the doctor told her that her vocal chords are damaged. This diagnosis is the basis for the cancellation. There is no decision when or if the shows will happen.
"To say I'm heart broken would be a complete understatement," she wrote in her letter. She explained that she is already on steroids and other medical aids for her voice. The massive global tour has taken its toll on her and her voice, as was evidenced in her earlier note to fans during the Wembley tour stop where she indicated this might be her last tour.
In last night's letter, she told fans that she considered trying to make it through Saturday night's show, but "it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set but I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way." She even admits to considering lip-synching the performances, but couldn't and wouldn't bring herself to do that to her fans or herself. "It wouldn't be the real me up there," she wrote.
Adele acknowledged the impact of the cancellations. She apologized for fans who had made travel plans and for those that will miss out on having a night together with their loved ones. It is no secret that an Adele show is an expensive affair even above the ticket prices and she clearly feels that.
Adele penned the note directly after the cancellation decision was made and was admittedly emotional. She promised refunds if she is unable to reschedule.
"I love you. I'm so sorry. Please forgive me," Adele said, in closing.
Love from fans began pouring in, despite their disappointment. As one poster on Instagram said, "Don't worry, we love you, damaged vocal cords or not!" Another had some advice for Adele: "So please, take a much needed and well deserved rest, love up that beautiful little boy and hubby and know that your millions and millions of fans will never leave you, ever."
