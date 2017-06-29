Say it ain't so. Reports are emerging that Adele's current tour may well be her last. The singer shared the heartbreaking news in a letter to fans inside the tour program at her Wembley, U.K. concert Wednesday night — the first of four shows on the final leg of her 25 tour.
The 29-year-old wrote, per copies of the note shared by concertgoers on Instagram: "So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too." She continued, "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is!"
The Brit, whose final show is Sunday, went on to describe how meaningful this run of concerts has been to her, and how much she appreciates her fans: "I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artist have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home." She concluded, "Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now."
Variety reports that before singing her final song, Adele opened up about pushing past her resistance to touring over the 18 months, nothing that she only missed one show because she had the flu. "For someone who could never get passed about 40 shows without having a breakdown and now I’ve done my 120th after this next song," she said, per Variety, "I have to give myself a massive, massive, massive pat on the back."
She also got candid about her opposition to fame in general — and what she plans to do when she steps out of the limelight. "I know I come across as very anti-fame and anti all that and it’s because I am," Adele said. "It’s because I want to surprise you. I want the element of surprise for every time I come back and it’s so hard to maintain that.” She went on, "I am going on break and I am just going to be a mum for a bit and I’m looking forward to that, but I’ll always write music and I’ll always put it out and I hope that you’ll be here." She added, " I might never see you again at a live show — who knows — but I will remember this for the rest of my life."
This latest announcement doesn't come as a total surprise. In March, the singer revealed that she suffers crippling stage fright when she tours. "Applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don't know if I will ever tour again," she told the crowd at a show in New Zealand. "The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag. My greatest accomplishment in my career is this tour."
