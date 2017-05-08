There are more fireworks, but these are the metaphorical kind. Stephanie, Super Assistant, pops in with some news. Security called her because a woman named Chelsea arrived at Scott's hotel room. "I don't believe it. I'm in shock. Who does something like this?" Khloé says. They call Kourtney to the room, admonish her to not freak out, then tell her that Scott brought a girl to Costa Rica. "For what?" is Kourtney's first question, which meets with some severe eye rolls. "What's even the desperation?" Kourtney asks. It's clear she's bothered, but she doesn't want to show it. "It's hurtful and disrespectful," she says. Kris echoes Kourtney's sentiment when Kris hears the news. She asks Kourtney if she is okay. "I'm just thinking about all of the guys I'm going to fuck when I get home," Kourtney says.