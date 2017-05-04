Now's Your Chance To Become A Member Of Kim Kardashian's Glam Squad

The key players in Kim Kardashian’s glam squad are more than just her personal behind-the-scenes fairy godmothers: Many of them have become celebrities in their own right. Mario Dedivanovic, who was relatively unknown when he first started doing Kim’s makeup in 2008, now offers tickets to his perpetually sold-out Master Class for $1,500 a pop; Jen Atkin, her go-to hairstylist (and Kourtney and Khloé’s), helms her own crazy popular hair-care line. Talk about upward mobility in the workplace.
Basically, it's all but proven that the chance to work with the star could be a turning point in an up-and-coming artist’s career — and for one lucky (and talented) fan, Kim’s new show on Lifetime will make that life-changing dream come true.
Advertisement
Kim announced yesterday via Instagram that each episode of Glam Masters will feature four beauty bloggers competing for the chance to go to the semi-finals. Once winner from each episode advances to the semi-finals, they’ll face off once again for a spot in the Tournament of Masters. Ultimately, only one candidate will earn the illustrious title of Glam Master, and become the newest member of what Kim refers to as her “glam world.” The heat is on.
Anyone who’s interested in the gig can apply for casting on the Lifetime website, but just completing the application takes time and dedication: Not only do you have to print it out and send it via snail mail — which is surprisingly archaic for the otherwise digitally savvy Kim — but you’ll also have to answer challenging questions like, “What would someone close to you describe as your best and worst traits?” and “How do you respond to competition?” But hey, if you want to be part of Kim’s inner circle, you gotta do what you gotta do — even if it involves buying stamps.
Advertisement