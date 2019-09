The Saga Of The Viral Swimsuit Giveaway Gone Wrong Has A Happy Ending

If you don't know what we're talking about, here's a quick catch-up. On May 2, Sunny Co., a swimwear brand started by two University of Arizona business students, posted a photo of their Pamela swimsuit in red on the company's Instagram account. The post promised that any customer who shared the post would be able to purchase the suit (regularly priced at $64.99) for just the cost of shipping and handling. The post went viral, and then things started to get out of hand . Some customers had success with the code, but others reported being charged full-price for the suit, not just shipping and handling. The suit quickly sold out, and Internet chaos ensued.