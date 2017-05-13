The Saga Of The Viral Swimsuit Giveaway Gone Wrong Has A Happy Ending

Sunny Co. released an official statement aimed at making things right for their customers. Company co-founder Brady Silverwood said, "My main priority right now is to fulfill all of the orders we have received. I won't be satisfied until we do so." The company also promised refunds for anyone who inadvertently paid full price for the Pamela. It doesn't appear that those refunds will happen automatically. The statement says, "customers can file a claim for a refund." Be forewarned, though. The website says that if you get a refund, you will not be receiving one of the swimsuits.