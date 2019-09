That Viral Red Swimsuit Giveaway Went South Real Quick

"EVERYONE that reposts and tags us in this picture within the next 24 HOURS will receive a FREE Pamela Sunny Suit," the post read. The giveaway, which was sponsored by a "college marketplace" called Twazer, received an overwhelming amount of engagement almost immediately, as evidenced in the influx of red swimsuit images @sunnycoclothing is now tagged in on Instagram. (Hey, swimsuit season is coming up — and '80s-style one-pieces are back with a vengeance.) A few hours later, the brand posted a follow-up to its announcement with additional rules and disclosures, such as how it "reserve the right to cap the promotion if deemed necessary." Comments on both images have since been disabled. As with anything that goes viral, though, the memes imagining what the beach might look like this summer with everyone wearing the same gratis swimsuits — and what the situation at Sunny Co. HQ looked like in light of the mass reposting — flowed in soon after, as E! noted.