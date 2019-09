These Photos Of Justin Trudeau Taking His Kid To Work Are Canadian Cuteness

Another day, another photo from over the border featuring Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that gives us life. On Wednesday, Trudeau had a special guest on the job: is son, Hadrien Trudeau, went with him to work . Hadrien, who is three, kept his father company during the day, accompanying dad to meetings and for a photo op with the press. The younger Trudeau even took a minute to check in on his smartphone while seated at his father's desk.