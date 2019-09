That's right: ICYMI, Trudeau has a piece of body art — or two, rather — taking up a considerable amount of real estate on his upper bicep. Back in 2012, he took a break from being the world's biggest heartthrob to break it down for us: The first is an orb of planet Earth, which he says that he got at age 23. Enveloping the globe is a Haida raven, which was added to the design when he turned the big 4-0, five years ago. (Hey, it beats splurging on a motorcycle or going on a shopping spree at Ed Hardy, right?)