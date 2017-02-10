Canadian food gets a bad rap. There's poutine and... moose? Do people eat that? But for those in the know, Canada is a wonderland of snacks and sweets unavailable south of the border. Long before we realized we were missing out on Oreo Cadbury eggs, there were wonders that we only heard our Canadian emigree friends whisper about: Kinder Surprise, ketchup chips, and beavertails. Sure, you can hunt them down on eBay if you really want, but the point of great snack food is you should be able to get it easily, without paying international shipping.
Ahead, 14 of the most tempting reasons we want to move to Canadian (that don't involve Justin Trudeau).