It's been a while since we've checked in with Rob and his issues, so this week is as good a time as any. He and Dream make a stop at Kris's house. Kim asks what's going on with him and Chyna. "I'm confused," Rob says. He's struggling with the idea of family in his head and the truth of his relationship in reality. "My goal is to have a family and for that family to be together," he says. Kris is on board with that plan but doesn't see it happening unless Rob makes a change. Luckily for him, his mother has just the thing. She knows a guy from Dubai who knows a guy that's a life coach, and she thinks a life coach might be exactly what Rob needs. "I'm always open to new things," Rob says, but then corrects himself. "I mean, not in the past, but now because I think I have to change how I do things." Kris arranges for Rob to meet Jamel, his new life coach/BFF. Jamel promises to be Rob's "homie." Kris declares it a budding bromance when Jamel says, "I personally like to break bread over a game of "Madden.""