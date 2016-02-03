My memories of O. J. Simpson's 1995 trial for the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman are vague, mostly because I was only 10 years old at the time. I remember my father watching the Bronco chase with rapt interest (we rushed home from my dance recital that night in June of 1994 to watch it). I remember my mother telling me details about what happened in the trial each day when she picked me up from school. They read the verdict over the loudspeaker at my elementary school and I recall our teachers being shocked that Simpson had been found innocent. As for the students, we were so young that I think our parents had tried to protect us from most of the gorier details of the trial, considering the fact that it did involve two bloody murders.