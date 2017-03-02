Rob Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute To Daughter Dream

Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl ..... she is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy ?? I literally can't get enough of this girl,,, I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy ,,,about to miss her so much ?? Love You baby Dream☁️

A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Mar 1, 2017 at 3:12pm PST