Rob Kardashian Shares Emotional Tribute To Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian, who recently split from Dream's mother, Blac Chyna, after a year of dating, posted an emotional tribute yesterday after spending some quality time with his little girl. Dream was born on November 10, and is quickly growing into her reality star father's little doppelgänger.
Kardashian, the only son of Kris Jenner and her late former husband, Robert Kardashian, first shared a photo of the baby eyeing a pink smoothie that matched her onesie.
A few hours and a wardrobe change later, it was time to say goodbye to Dream. Kardashian captured a sweet moment with his daughter and wrote a touching caption to go with it.
Advertisement
"Saying bye to my beautiful baby girl," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "She is smiling at me. U see how she looking at her daddy. I literally can't get enough of this girl. I never felt a love or happiness like this ever in my life and she makes me so happy. About to miss her so much. Love you baby Dream."
All together now: Awwww.
The 29-year-old dad's older sister Kourtney Kardashian was among those moved by his loving words.
"That's beautiful, Bobby," Kardashian, who has three children of her own, commented on the post.
Speaking of family bonding, Dream's visit with her dad also included time with her grandmother Kris Jenner and aunt Kim Kardashian, who documented it all on Snapchat.
The happy photos and Kardashian's message would seem to contradict unconfirmed reports that he's been a "total mess" who is unable "to be present for his daughter" since his breakup with former fiancée Chyna last month.
We're sure it will all be hashed out in season 2 of Rob & Chyna. In the meantime, here's to happiness and sweet, sweet baby cuddles.
Advertisement