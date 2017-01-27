Rob’s Latest Snapshot Of Dream Shows An Uncanny Resemblance

Like father like daughter? It looks that way, especially in Rob Kardashian's latest Instagram post. This morning, the proud papa posted a side-by-side photo to the social media site showing just how much little Dream Kardashian resembles her dad. Captioned simply with two smiling emoji, the image shows Rob and Dream with near-identical smiles.
The snap on the right comes courtesy of Rob's big sis Khloé, who posted the photo to her account earlier this week. The photo on the left, however, is all Rob. He added his own baby pic to show just how much he thinks baby Rob and baby Dream are twinning. We can't deny the resemblance — and we love Rob's enthusiasm. A few days after Dream was born in November 2016, he posted a similar side-by-side collage with Dream and her grandpa, the late Robert Kardashian. Rob hasn't been shy about sharing cute pics of Dream. He celebrated her two-month milestone with a sweet snap and is also very generous with puppy filters and holiday portraits. Looks like dad can't get enough of his little girl — and we can't, either.
