Dream Kardashian Is The Happiest Baby Ever

Dream Kardashian was born on November 10, just a couple of days after Donald J. Trump won the presidency. So in a way, she was literally born to take some of the edge off and sprinkle a little happiness where things might otherwise be bleak. It looks like a month later, Dream is still on duty, at least for her mom Blac Chyna.



In a series of heart-melting videos on Snapchat, Dream Kardashian coos, smiles, and sticks her tongue out at Chyna who is making some pretty cute noises of her own to keep the baby’s attention. She also stares adoringly into her mom’s eyes through the deer filter. It’s a precious moment that is bound to help Chyna forget about her relationship drama with Rob Kardashian.



If Dream has been affected by the recent blow ups between her parents, she certainly isn’t showing it. Rob and Chyna are still living separately, but Rob has vowed to get help after a physical altercation before Christmas. I’m glad Dream is there to add some cheer to Rob and Chyna’s holidays. They definitely need it.

