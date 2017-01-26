Story from Pop Culture

How Is It Possible That Rob & Chyna’s Long National Nightmare Is Only A Year Old?

Erin Donnelly
One year in the Kardashian-Jenner bubble feels like five. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have a child and a season of their own reality show under their belt. And yet, somehow, they've only been together a year. Is anything real? Because he's such a romantic, Kardashian chose to commemorate his first anniversary with Chyna by posting an intimate Instagram video yesterday. Basically, it's a montage of video clips soundtracked to DJ Khaled and — we shit you not — Chris Brown. Aziz Ansari, please have a word.

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee???????????????????????????

A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on

Then there's this little love letter, which puts Cyrano de Bergerac and John Keats to shame: "1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee." Not pictured: a dozen baby emojis. Chyna herself has yet to publicly respond. She did, however, post some sexy photos on Instagram. Maybe that's Rob's present? Or is she still finalizing her plans for a Gone Girl-style scavenger hunt that results in Rob being framed for a crime he didn't commit?
