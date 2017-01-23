On Saturday Night Live this weekend, Aziz Ansari compared Trump voters to fans of Chris Brown, who has admitted to assaulting Rihanna. "I'm sure there's a lot of people that voted for Trump the same way a lot of people listen to the music of Chris Brown, where it's like, 'Hey, man! I'm just here for the tunes," he joked. "I don't know about that other stuff. I just like the dancing and the music. I don't condone the extracurriculars." "Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics... And 'Make America Great Again' is his 'These hoes ain't loyal,'" he added. Brown posted a video to Instagram of himself responding to the routine. It's been deleted, but according to Us Weekly, the rapper said, "I can't fuckking catch a break... This n---- said, 'Donald Trump is the Chris Brown of politics.' I swear I'm gettin' the fuck outta here. Don't fuckin' trust what you see. Even salt look like sugar." He hasn't deleted this next post, though, in which he captions a video of Ansari's joke with, "FUCK NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY DICK!" He's presumably referring to the comedian's Indian descent. Commenters accused him of racism, saying, "Stop with the little racial insults." One wrote, "Point proven. He's apparently as thin skinned as Trump."
