In some ways, this week's Saturday Night Live dialed down the political coverage. There was no Alec Baldwin as Trump, but there was a dystopian musical-theater nightmare montage of Kellyanne Conway.
In his opening monologue, host Aziz Ansari offered a plea for us to call come together and respect each other's views. He also suggested the "small minority" of people who think Trump's election means they can step out of the closet as racists should step right back in.
Leslie Jones spoke to all of us with her Weekend News segment on Hidden Figures. The sketch on La La Land's divisiveness hit all the arguments we've been making for and against the film. Have the SNL writers been reading Refinery29?
Finally, and perhaps most helpfully, Ansari and Bobby Moynihan showed us exactly how to get (and lose) a five-star rating on Uber.
As for the Vladimir Putin cold open, thanks for explaining how to lie. And thanks for mitigating them with a pussy hat.
