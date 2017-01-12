Alec Baldwin Could Be Taking His Trump Show On The Road

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump joins a long line of successful Saturday Night Life presidential impressions. And he doesn't plan to end it any time soon, according to ABC News. The role is a labor of love, as Baldwin is paid only $1,400 per appearance as our incoming commander-in-chief. Baldwin told ABC that, although the role is a major time commitment, he plans to continue filling it after Trump's inauguration. Not only that, but he might take his impression a little further than 30 Rock. "I'm gonna do [Saturday Night Live] as much as I can," he told ABC News. "And there's discussions about other venues we might pursue to further express our gratitude and admiration for the Trump administration." If he does, he'll join SNL alum Will Ferrell in taking his role to a larger venue. Ferrell's show You're Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush was a one-man show broadcast on HBO. It's varyingly funny, but it was produced after the election. Baldwin will presumably be performing a show in real time. If you thought Trump's reaction to Meryl Streep's speech was bad, wait until you see how many roofs he hits after this project goes.
