Donald Trump Has Feelings About Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech

Update: Donald Trump has decided to take his grievances to Twitter after all. He blasted Streep as an "overrated actress" in a series of tweets this morning following the star's impassioned speech at the Golden Globes last night.
Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him.......— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017
This article was originally published at 6 a.m. EST. He may not be sounding off on Twitter, but President-Elect Donald Trump is not pleased with Meryl Streep's Golden Globes speech. He's also "not surprised." Though Streep, accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for Lifetime Achievement, did not mention Trump by name in her takedown last night, it was clear that she was calling him out for, among other things, bullying a reporter with arthrogryposis. Trump has since responded to her comments in an interview with The New York Times.
He explained that he had not seen Streep's speech, but was "not surprised" to be criticized by "liberal movie people." He also reportedly "grew heated" as he denied Streep's accusation that he had humiliated Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski. “I was never mocking anyone,” he told the newspaper. “I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story,” referring to an article Kovaleski had previously written. “People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing." He also called out Streep's support of his political rival, Hillary Clinton. “And remember, Meryl Streep introduced Hillary Clinton at her convention, and a lot of these people supported Hillary,” Trump added. That said, he's expecting a host of celebrities to attend his upcoming inauguration. “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars,” he continued. “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”
