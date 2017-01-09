Donald Trump Has Feelings About Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Speech

He explained that he had not seen Streep's speech, but was "not surprised" to be criticized by "liberal movie people." He also reportedly "grew heated" as he denied Streep's accusation that he had humiliated Times reporter Serge F. Kovaleski. “I was never mocking anyone,” he told the newspaper. “I was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story,” referring to an article Kovaleski had previously written. “People keep saying I intended to mock the reporter’s disability, as if Meryl Streep and others could read my mind, and I did no such thing." He also called out Streep's support of his political rival, Hillary Clinton. “And remember, Meryl Streep introduced Hillary Clinton at her convention, and a lot of these people supported Hillary,” Trump added. That said, he's expecting a host of celebrities to attend his upcoming inauguration. “We are going to have an unbelievable, perhaps record-setting turnout for the inauguration, and there will be plenty of movie and entertainment stars,” he continued. “All the dress shops are sold out in Washington. It’s hard to find a great dress for this inauguration.”