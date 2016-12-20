I read that you met the real-life Katherine Johnson. What was that like?

“It was like waiting for royalty to enter the room. She remembers everything like yesterday: She's 98, and her mind is still very sharp. What struck me the most is that she's a superhero, but she's also selfless. She didn't complain about anything that happened to her. I was asking her questions because I wanted her to be like: It was horrible, they treated me like this, it was bad. But she just said: 'You know, it was the way it was. That’s just the way things were. I just wanted to go to work.'"



So she wasn't focused at all on the obstacles that were in her way?

"I identified with that in her, because that's how I feel when I always get this one question from journalists: 'How do you feel about Hollywood and how it treats Black women?' And it’s like: I’m not gonna sit and complain about how bad things are. I know everyone wants me to go, ‘Woe is me.’



"But I think the more important question everyone needs to be asking is: Has Taraji gotten paid? But don't ask me — ask the execs. I know I’m a Black woman and they don’t see my value, so ask them those questions. I can't really wallow in the muck, because Hollywood’s been great to me. I can't sit here and complain about diversity, because I’ve been doing this for 20 years; I own six properties; it's changed my life; it's changed my bank account. Wallowing is not my story. But am I being paid what I should be, compared to men or women who aren't Black? You need to ask the studios that."



So much of the conversation about Hollywood this past year has been focused on "#OscarsSoWhite," but the lack of inclusivity and equality goes beyond that.

"Exactly! I didn’t pick up this script and say, ‘This is my Oscar-winning performance.’ I picked up the script because this story is bigger than all of us. This story is bigger than any silly little personal agenda or trying to get some damn trophy. Not to diminish getting an Oscar, but to me that’s just icing on the cake. For me, the work of being an actress is worth it when I pass a sister on the street and they go, ‘Oh my god, you changed my life when you were in this movie, I was about to kill myself and I saw that scene and you said...’ That is what art is for."



I think we also need to widen the conversation about "diversity in Hollywood" beyond just Black and white.

“We absolutely do! Diversity is many races, but also everything: We often leave physically and mentally challenged actors and actors with disabilities out of the conversation. It's also about women, both in front of and behind the scenes. That’s why sometimes I hate those questions about being Black in Hollywood, because there's more to it than that.”