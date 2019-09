"That face when the President drops by for a visit," says the Instagram caption from the White House. "Today, the cast of Hidden Figures visited the White House to highlight the stories of Americans who defied stereotypes and broke glass ceilings to advance human space flight, science, and innovation."Is there a word for that expression? Verklempt is the closest that comes to mind.Spencer reposted the photo, adding, "Our screening was with #FLOTUS but #POTUS surprised us. Humbling bc he has a million things to do but stopped by to say hello!!!!"Spencer just earned a Golden Globe supporting actress nomination for her role as one of the mathematicians who helped NASA launch John Glenn on the first manned orbit around the Earth. That expressive face of hers is one of the many reasons she deserves all the awards. (No offense to Taraji P. Henson, who also deserves all the awards, but who seems to have kept her cool during the Obama encounter.)