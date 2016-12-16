#Repost @whitehouse with @repostapp ・・・ "That face when the President drops by for a visit. Today, the cast of Hidden Figures visited the White House to highlight the stories of Americans who defied stereotypes and broke glass ceilings to advance human space flight, science, and innovation." Our screening was with #FLOTUS but #POTUS surprised us. Humbling bc he has a million things to do but stopped by to say hello!!!! @tarajiphenson

A photo posted by Octavia Spencer (@therealoctaviaspencer) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:26pm PST