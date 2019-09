Now that the Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations have been announced, Oscar speculation can commence in full. The HFPA and the Screen Actors Guild rarely bat 100 when it comes to predicting Oscar nominations, but they're still pretty good indicators of Hollywood's best and brightest. If you get nominated for both a Golden Globe and a SAG award, you may very well get that Oscar nod.In 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio got the triple-bill treatment for his performance in The Revenant. This time last year, when he had just been nominated for the Globe and the SAG award, people started whispering, "Could THIS be the year Leo gets hid Oscar?" ( It was .)Television is a bit more of a gamble. In fact, the Golden Globe and SAG television nominations have very little overlap. And the Emmys, television's version of the Oscars, won't happen until September. (In addition, television awards in general tend to be easier to predict, as the medium has a longer shelf life, and therefore a longer period to accrue critical acclaim.)This year, the two lists have more than a few returning visitors. Below, find the actors who are nominated for both SAG awards and Golden Globes. Come January 24, some could be Oscar contenders.Casey Affleck, Manchester By The SeaAndrew Garfield, Hacksaw RidgeViggo Mortensen, Captain FantasticRyan Gosling, La La LandDenzel Washington, FencesAmy Adams,Natalie Portman,Emma Stone,Meryl Streep, Florence Foster JenkinsMahershala Ali, MoonlightJeff Bridges, Hell Or High WaterDev Patel, LionViola Davis, FencesNaomie Harris, MoonlightNicole Kidman, LionOctavia Spencer, Hidden FiguresMichelle Williams, Manchester By The SeaRiz Ahmed, The Night OfBryan Cranston, All the WayCourtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime StoryJohn Turturro, The Night OfSarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime StoryKerry Washington, ConfirmationFelicity Huffman, American CrimeWinona Ryder, Stranger ThingsAnthony Anderson, Black-ishJulia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep