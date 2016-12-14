Now that the Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations have been announced, Oscar speculation can commence in full. The HFPA and the Screen Actors Guild rarely bat 100 when it comes to predicting Oscar nominations, but they're still pretty good indicators of Hollywood's best and brightest. If you get nominated for both a Golden Globe and a SAG award, you may very well get that Oscar nod.
In 2015, Leonardo DiCaprio got the triple-bill treatment for his performance in The Revenant. This time last year, when he had just been nominated for the Globe and the SAG award, people started whispering, "Could THIS be the year Leo gets hid Oscar?" (It was.)
Television is a bit more of a gamble. In fact, the Golden Globe and SAG television nominations have very little overlap. And the Emmys, television's version of the Oscars, won't happen until September. (In addition, television awards in general tend to be easier to predict, as the medium has a longer shelf life, and therefore a longer period to accrue critical acclaim.)
This year, the two lists have more than a few returning visitors. Below, find the actors who are nominated for both SAG awards and Golden Globes. Come January 24, some could be Oscar contenders.
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Arrival
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Dev Patel, Lion
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Motion Picture
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In Miniseries Or Television Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
John Turturro, The Night Of
Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In Miniseries Or Television Movie
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Best Performance By An Actress In A TV Series, Drama
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series, Musical Or Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
