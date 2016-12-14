The SAG Awards Nominations Are Here

Another day, another reminder that the only award-nominated film you've actually seen is Deadpool. Following Monday's announcement of the Golden Globes nominations, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG if you're nasty) has just revealed which thespians have a shot at thanking their agents as the orchestra plays them off.
Sophia Bush and Common announced the nominees this morning. Unlike other award shows, the SAG Awards only honor acting performances as opposed to the actual films, and directors, screenwriters, and the like are not recognized. It's worth noting that, with one exception, last year's cinematic winners all went on to win Oscars. Sorry about that, Idris Elba.
The show itself will air January 29, with Lily Tomlin serving as its latest Life Achievement Award recipient.
Click through to see who else might be going home with something shiny. At this point, all we can be certain of is that someone will mix up Tituss Burgess and Ty Burrell's names.