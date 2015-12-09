Anna Faris and Anthony Mackie announced the nominations for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards this morning, and the results came as a shock. SAG members eschewed awards pundit wisdom, showing love for films and performances that were not expected to make many waves come Oscar time. The film that really seemed to come out of nowhere? Trumbo, starring Bryan Cranston, which received three nominations, including one for its ensemble.
The other films nominated for their ensembles include Beasts of No Nation, The Big Short, Spotlight, and Straight Outta Compton. The Los Angeles Times' Steven Zeitchik called the category "wacky," writing in a tweet that he "can't recall last time I saw so few non-Oscar frontrunners." Movies expected to be on Oscar contention but received no SAG nominations include Creed, The Martian, The Hateful Eight, and Joy.
Speaking of Joy, the SAGs did not nominate Jennifer Lawrence, who plays the title character, for Outstanding Peformance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Charlotte Rampling, whose work in 45 Years has been pegged for Oscar recognition, was also left out. The category was filled by Brie Larson for Room, Cate Blanchett for Carol, and Saoirse Ronan for Brooklyn — all women who are likely Oscar contenders — and some more out-of-left-field choices: Sarah Silverman for I Smile Back and Helen Mirren for Woman in Gold. Mirren also was honored supporting category for Trumbo.
The television categories weren't as controversial, though we were happy to see nominations for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper, Mr. Robot's Rami Malek, and the ensemble of Key & Peele (you know, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele).
See the full list of nominations, below.
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bryan Cranston, Trumbo
Johnny Depp, Black Mass
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant
Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs
Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Carol
Brie Larson, Room
Helen Mirren, Woman in Gold
Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn
Sarah Silverman, I Smile Back
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Christian Bale, The Big Short
Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation
Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies
Michael Shannon, 99 Homes
Jacob Tremblay, Room
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Rooney Mara, Carol
Rachel McAdams, Spotlight
Helen Mirren, Trumbo
Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl
Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Beasts of No Nation
The Big Short
Spotlight
Straight Outta Compton
Trumbo
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Idris Elba, Luther
Ben Kingsley, Tut
Ray Liotta, Texas Rising
Bill Murray, A Very Murray Christmas
Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nicole Kidman, Grace of Monaco
Queen Latifah, Bessie
Christina Ricci, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles
Susan Sarandon, The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe
Kristen Wiig, The Spoils Before Dying
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, Homeland
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Louis C.K., Louie
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
House of Cards
Mad Men
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Key & Peele
Modern Family
Orange Is the New Black
Transparent
Veep
