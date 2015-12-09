Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bryan Cranston, Trumbo

Johnny Depp, Black Mass

Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs

Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Carol

Brie Larson, Room

Helen Mirren, Woman in Gold

Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn

Sarah Silverman, I Smile Back



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Christian Bale, The Big Short

Idris Elba, Beasts of No Nation

Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies

Michael Shannon, 99 Homes

Jacob Tremblay, Room



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Rooney Mara, Carol

Rachel McAdams, Spotlight

Helen Mirren, Trumbo

Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Beasts of No Nation

The Big Short

Spotlight

Straight Outta Compton

Trumbo



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Idris Elba, Luther

Ben Kingsley, Tut

Ray Liotta, Texas Rising

Bill Murray, A Very Murray Christmas

Mark Rylance, Wolf Hall



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Nicole Kidman, Grace of Monaco

Queen Latifah, Bessie

Christina Ricci, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles

Susan Sarandon, The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe

Kristen Wiig, The Spoils Before Dying



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Peter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, Homeland

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Robin Wright, House of Cards



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Louis C.K., Louie

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

House of Cards

Mad Men



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Key & Peele

Modern Family

Orange Is the New Black

Transparent

Veep