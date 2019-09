Anna Faris and Anthony Mackie announced the nominations for the 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards this morning, and the results came as a shock. SAG members eschewed awards pundit wisdom, showing love for films and performances that were not expected to make many waves come Oscar time. The film that really seemed to come out of nowhere? Trumbo, starring Bryan Cranston, which received three nominations, including one for its ensemble.The other films nominated for their ensembles include Beasts of No Nation, The Big Short, Spotlight, and Straight Outta Compton. The Los Angeles Times' Steven Zeitchik called the category "wacky," writing in a tweet that he "can't recall last time I saw so few non-Oscar frontrunners." Movies expected to be on Oscar contention but received no SAG nominations include Creed, The Martian, The Hateful Eight, and Joy.Speaking of Joy, the SAGs did not nominate Jennifer Lawrence, who plays the title character, for Outstanding Peformance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Charlotte Rampling, whose work in 45 Years has been pegged for Oscar recognition, was also left out. The category was filled by Brie Larson for Room, Cate Blanchett for Carol, and Saoirse Ronan for Brooklyn — all women who are likely Oscar contenders — and some more out-of-left-field choices: Sarah Silverman for I Smile Back and Helen Mirren for Woman in Gold. Mirren also was honored supporting category for Trumbo.The television categories weren't as controversial, though we were happy to see nominations for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's Ellie Kemper, Mr. Robot's Rami Malek, and the ensemble of Key & Peele (you know, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele).See the full list of nominations, below.