Dear White People: My "Classic" Movies Are Different Than Yours

I've been a movie-lover for as long as I can remember. When most kids were outside during the summer — I don't know, playing sports or something — I was in the house with my younger sister watching some of our favorite films. (My parents like to say we were "air-conditioned children.")



So at a previous job, when I received an assignment to roundup classic movies, I figured it would be a piece of cake. I began scribbling down the dozens of titles that came to mind, but when my then-editor began naming films like Citizen Kane, Chinatown, and Vertigo, I just stared at her. I'd never seen any of those.



"You can't be a real pop culture writer and never have seen all of the classic movies!" she said. I was surprised (and a little embarrassed) to discover just how different my definition of classic movies was from hers — and, apparently, the majority of film buffs.



Later that night, I cried. At that point, there were many (much more difficult) obstacles I'd had to navigate as a brown woman trying to break her way into the media industry, but I thought I had the whole pop culture thing on lock. I'd never considered that my Black and Latina upbringing might have given me a blind spot that could hinder my ability to accurately write about art.



You see, for me, classic movies are the likes of Love & Basketball, Selena, and Mahogany — coming-of-age stories that were relatable or aspirational for a young brown woman. My awareness of what everyone else considered classic movies was pretty much limited to Singin' in The Rain and Breakfast at Tiffany's; I had no clue that in the mainstream (and even amongst my white friends and colleagues), most of my favorite movies were actually unheard of — and that there were dozens of "must-see" films out there that I hadn't, uh, seen.