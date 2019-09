Dear White People: My "Classic" Movies Are Different Than Yours

I decided that if I wanted to be a pop culture writer who could keep up with the best of them, I had a lot of catching up to do. I proceeded to essentially put myself through my very own History Of Non-Brown Film 101: After work, I'd watch everything from Ben-Hur and The Graduate to Dr. Strangelove and Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? (I had already seen Gone With The Wind, of course, but still refused to consider it a classic because — well, racism.)I perused old articles in Vanity Fair, read biographies of actresses, and became a regular listener of You Must Remember This , a podcast that tells the unknown "and/or forgotten" stories of Hollywood's golden era . My motivation? To never again, as both an entertainment writer and new adult, find myself in a situation where I felt out of the loop when it came to popular culture. And along the way, it began to feel less like work and more like fun: I became fascinated by the antics of Joan Crawford and added Annie Hall, Sunset Boulevard, and a handful of Hitchcock movies to my most-treasured list.But then, about a year ago, on a particularly rough day when I needed some comfort, I turned on some of my original favourites. I spent the day curled up watching Darius (Larenz Tate) and Nina's (Nia Long) poetic romance unfurl, verse by verse, in Love Jones; watched the pre-wedding night fight climax in The Best Man through my fingers (even though I had seen what was going to happen about a thousand times), and cheered for Angela Bassett's character when she lights her cheating husband's car on fire in Waiting to Exhale. These were my classics — and also the beloved stories of many of my fellow Black and Latino friends and peers. (In fact, in a quick poll while writing this article, they named all of the above, in addition to everything from Boyz n The Hood and A Bronx Tale to Aladdin and Space Jam.)And differing views on what makes a movie (or TV show, or album, for that matter) classic isn't just cultural, but also generational. While my parents named The Wizard of Oz and The Godfather as their choices, many people in my age bracket would say that Mean Girls, Titanic, Amélie, and Clueless are classics. These are films most twenty- or thirtysomethings can quote with their eyes closed, yet they likely won't be found in any catalogue of film standards. And my own classic films starring mostly Black casts are also influenced by my generation; Black movie-lovers a few decades older than I am are more likely to name Shaft, Foxy Brown, or Cooley High, while folks a few years ahead of me would include Do The Right Thing, Boomerang, and Juice.This all raises some important questions when it comes to the history of film in our culture: What, exactly, defines a classic film? Is it simply something that has stood the test of time? And who's to say what standing the test of time means? Is it a room full of white Academy voters? Journalists? Self-designated film critics? What time period are we even considering? Is it fair that most of the films that are considered "classic" come from an era when there weren't very many brown folks allowed on the big screen — or women who weren't in sexist or objectified roles? Filmsite defines classic movies as"distinguished or unique works of cinema that have transcended time and trends...classic films are often universal favourites that hold up after repeated re-screenings." Sounds pretty open to interpretation. For me and many people of colour, our classics fit into that description of "universal favourites" that have "transcended time and trends." And yet, we'll never see them included in any official roundups.