"In my research, I argue that pop culture's attention to Black life and culture through situational comedy is cyclical," she says. "It began with the minstrel era, then Beulah and Amos and Andy. Next we arrived at the late-'50s and the rise of the civil rights movement, where networks said, 'We don't know how to portray Black folks and what's going on in their political world right now, so we're going to remove them from TV altogether.' So in the '60s, for the most part, if you wanted to see Black people on television, you had to turn on the news."



Coleman argues that, essentially, this created a cycle wherein every 10 years or so, Black culture would hit a peak on television, then drop off for another 10 years. The pendulum swung back toward Black culture again in the '70s with shows like Sanford and Son, Good Times, and The Jeffersons. The '80s? Mostly white, minus some cop drama roles here and there — until The Cosby Show became an unstoppable force toward the end of the decade.



"In the '90s, executives wanted to capitalize on the young white audiences that were tuning into The Cosby Show," Coleman says. "They thought, Hey, let's get these young viewers with disposable income to tune in to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air!"



But more Black sitcoms weren't necessarily a good thing. Following a slew of smart Black series came a rollout of campy shows, like Eve and even Homeboys in Outer Space, that felt less like purposeful programming and more like cheap attempts at copying a successful advertising model. "It was more about quantity than quality in an effort for [networks] to cash in and make money," Coleman adds. "Of course, once the trend died down, they abandoned the Black shows, and it's been over a decade since we've seen anything like that."