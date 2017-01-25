Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Can’t Get Enough Of Baby Dream

Sorry guys, but it's time to keep up with the Kardashians. The first family of reality TV had a reunion of sorts this week. Except for Kendall Jenner, who is in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, Kris Jenner's brood gathered in Calabasas for some selfies and the opportunity to wear matching burgundy outfits. Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also managed to squeeze in some cuddles with their niece, Dream. Okay, that kid is seriously cute. That smile!
And if you think that's adorable, get a load of Dream's aunties (including Kourtney Kardashian) inexplicably modeling oxblood ensembles. Meet the "burgundy babies."
Advertisement
Are they the face of the new California Raisins campaign, or does Mama Kris just have some interesting art direction inspo for her latest family portrait? Honestly, you could tell us it's the new Yeezy collection and we'd believe you.
Advertisement