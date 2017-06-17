The fact that Kylie Jenner is the new Kim Kardashian West is a well-vetted piece of Internet wisdom. We expect the youngest Jenner to cause some online double-takes in her photos when she is channeling her most-famous of older sisters. What if, as Buzzfeed pointed out yesterday, you see a picture of one of the Kardashians and you don't know who it is?
The photo in question appeared on Instagram yesterday and even those with all their Kardashian spotting software up-to-date couldn't tell. It's in Kourtney's feed, but that doesn't necessarily solve your problem. It's obviously either Kourtney or Kim, but which one? The hair is major Kourtney vibes, but the makeup? Oh, the makeup! The contouring and eyebrows are a total Kim move. So, which Kardashian is it?
It's Kourtney. Her Instagram and her glam, but even some of her followers expressed their momentary confusion in the comments. "Thought it was Kim," wrote one. Another called Kourtney a "Kim lookalike."
Khloé did say in last week's finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she hopes her oldest sister will let loose and have some fun. Maybe trying a new look (or borrowing a look) is the latest manifestation of Kourtney's post-Scott moving on.
This isn't the first time the internet has thrown us for a loop in identifying a celebrity. It's not who-wore-it-best it's who-is-wearing-it-at-all. Remember when we introduced you to Amalie Schou, who bears a striking resemblance to Gigi Hadid? Or pointed out that Gigi's sister Bella Hadid has some major Carla Bruni vibes? Then there's Amina Blue, one of the models from Kanye West's Yeezy show, who looks like a long-lost Kardashian-Jenner.
Honestly, we could amuse ourselves for hours — Okay, maybe for a minute or two while waiting in line for coffee — searching for our favorite celebrity doppelgängers. But worry no more about this particular mystery from Kourtney's Instagram and focus on her sweet birthday message to her niece North instead: "Happy Birthday to my Northie angel slumber party unicorn mermaid girl!"
