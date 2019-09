Only One Of These People Is Actually Gigi Hadid

Beyond physical features, the two also seem to share style preferences: Note the very model off-duty pairing of cropped jeans and Adidas Stan Smiths. She also enjoys a solid dose of athleisure , and understands the power of an all-black look . Plus, she's got the poses, down-pat, and seems to be spending a good amount of time in Los Angeles (we're praying for a Parent Trap-esque moment, please).