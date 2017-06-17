Summer is here, and that means it's time for a trip to your local ice cream shop. Even though, let's be honest, there is no need to limit ice cream as a warm-weather-only option. But, if you're tired of the same old chocolate and vanilla, there's a universe of options out there for the icy, creamy treat. If you really want to explore the outer rims of the known frozen dairy universe, you can even enjoy the particular pleasures of pizza flavored ice cream.
No, we didn't say, pizza and ice cream. That's as old as your childhood birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese's. (Just ask celebrity expert North West.) We said pizza flavored ice cream.
The mad scientists at Philadelphia's Little Baby's Ice Cream are making a splash with their savory-inspired scoop. Their version is flavored with all of the things that make pizza a pizza minus the crust: tomato, basil, oregano, salt, and garlic. "Can you believe it?" they ask on their website. Yes, we can, even if we don't want to think about our favorite slice frozen with sprinkles on top.
Pizza flavor isn't the only unusual option on the Little Baby's menu. Why not try a double scoop of Earl Grey Sriracha? The shop calls it their "flagship weirdo flavor" and claims it tastes like spicy Froot Loops. You could even go with Ranch or Dill Cucumber, which sounds less like a dessert and more like a dip.
Don't worry if you can't get to Philadelphia. Little Baby's isn't the only pizza ice cream purveyor. Coolhaus, a company with a fleet of ice cream trucks and brick and mortar stores in Los Angeles, produced their own version a couple of years ago. (It isn't currently listed as available on their website.)
So who knows? Maybe your local ice cream shop will whip up a batch in the future. In the meantime, you could just stick to an ice cream pizza like the Polar Pizza from Baskin Robbins. Or, like North, just keep your pizza pizza and your ice cream ice cream.
