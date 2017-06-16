Story from Pop Culture

Here's How North West Celebrated Her 4th Birthday

Erin Donnelly
Kardashians: They're just like us. No, really.
North West turned 4 years old yesterday, and in lieu of the epic blow-out bashes her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West usually throw — remember Kidchella? — the family kept it low-key with a little party hosted by the original Pizza Rat: Chuck E. Cheese's. (Was the Museum of Ice Cream all booked up?)
Kardashian's Snapchat shows the birthday girl wearing a tiara as she's presented with a rainbow sprinkle cake topped with four colorful candles. Note the Chuck E. Cheese figurine on top, plus the shirt worn by the employee (Chuck himself?) behind her.
While many a civilian child has celebrated their birthday with pizza, cake, and arcade games in the company of a giant musical rat, it's a first for North. In 2014 Kimye hosted a Coachella-inspired mini-festival complete with a Ferris wheel for her first birthday. The following year North got a Minnie Mouse fête at Disneyland, which is also where she celebrated the big 3 with a princess party.
Is she over Disney, or are the Kardashians just looking to scale back the theatrics following last year's turmoil? Saint West's first birthday in December was marked with a fairly modest family gathering, suggesting the days of Kidchella are over.
But that doesn't mean there can't be a little Kardashian OTT flavor thrown in. Just check out this bonkers balloon display greeting the birthday girl.
Skee-Ball, cheese pizza, the thrill of trading in your hard-earned tickets for candy and crappy plastic toys that your parents will toss out days later... we'd take it over Kidchella any day.
