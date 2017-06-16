Here's How North West Celebrated Her 4th Birthday

Kardashians: They're just like us. No, really.
North West turned 4 years old yesterday, and in lieu of the epic blow-out bashes her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West usually throw — remember Kidchella? — the family kept it low-key with a little party hosted by the original Pizza Rat: Chuck E. Cheese's. (Was the Museum of Ice Cream all booked up?)
Kardashian's Snapchat shows the birthday girl wearing a tiara as she's presented with a rainbow sprinkle cake topped with four colourful candles. Note the Chuck E. Cheese figurine on top, plus the shirt worn by the employee (Chuck himself?) behind her.
Advertisement
Happy birthday North ?? #kim #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #kimksnapchat #kimksnapchats #kimkardashiansnapchat #kkw #london #paris #milan #newyork #la #miami #atlanta #kimye #kuwtk #kardashians #snapchat #lifestyle #happybirthday #mommylife #cuteness #cutenessoverload #kanyewest #northwest #birthdaygirl
While many a civilian child has celebrated their birthday with pizza, cake, and arcade games in the company of a giant musical rat, it's a first for North. In 2014 Kimye hosted a Coachella-inspired mini-festival complete with a Ferris wheel for her first birthday. The following year North got a Minnie Mouse fête at Disneyland, which is also where she celebrated the big 3 with a princess party.
Is she over Disney, or are the Kardashians just looking to scale back the theatrics following last year's turmoil? Saint West's first birthday in December was marked with a fairly modest family gathering, suggesting the days of Kidchella are over.
But that doesn't mean there can't be a little Kardashian OTT flavour thrown in. Just check out this bonkers balloon display greeting the birthday girl.
Skee-Ball, cheese pizza, the thrill of trading in your hard-earned tickets for candy and crappy plastic toys that your parents will toss out days later... we'd take it over Kidchella any day.
Advertisement