North West's Family Paid Her The Cutest Tributes For Her Birthday

In case you haven't been on Twitter and Instagram today, let us remind you: June 15 is North West's fourth birthday. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is growing up so fast!
Naturally, the Kardashian/Jenner family paid tribute to Nori's birthday in the best way they could: with adorable social media posts.
Family matriarch Kris Jenner shared an adorable collage of six photos of North over the years. It's clear from the photos that Nori already has a great sense of humor (and loves playing dress-up).
"Happy birthday to our beautiful, funny, smart little love bug, North. You bring so much light to our lives and I am blessed beyond words to have you as my granddaughter. It brings me so much joy to watch you grow up to be sweet and kind and loving... I love you so much my precious angel girl...Lovey xo," Kris Jenner captioned her Instagram post.
Kylie Jenner also shared a sweet photo of North on Instagram, all smiles in her ballet shoes. "Happy birthday to this cutie," Kylie captioned the photo.
Kim Kardashian also shared a sweet video about her daughter's birthday on her website and on YouTube. The video features Snapchat videos of North and Kim, with the proud mama asking her daughter not to grow up so fast.
"You're not gonna get any taller. I want you to stay little forever, okay?" Kardashian says in the video, which was filmed at North's third birthday party.
"Happy birthday to my mini me! I can't believe you are 4 already," Kim Kardashian wrote on her website. "I love you so much, Northie!"
