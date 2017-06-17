Choosing a date night look can be both a paralyzing and exciting experience. Maybe Gigi Hadid has those same feelings, but the supermodel doesn't seem to show it. On a recent night out with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, Gigi pulled together one of the hottest looks for summer and made it look effortless. Even though we all know that a lot of effort generally goes into those "effortless" looks.
Monochrome is one of the important color stories happening right now, and Gigi has it dialed in for her date night. She pulled together a look of pale blue from head to toe. The only pops of color were actually no color at all. She chose a pair of white booties and a small white bag.
Hadid's paper bag waist trousers are also very on trend. The high-waisted pants are comfortable and versatile and are showing up all over. They work well for a date night and for a pulled-together office look. As Hadid shows, though, pairing with a top in the same color family elevates the look.
One of the best things about Hadid's baby blue look is that you probably already have pieces in your closet that will work. A quick color sort and you could be on your way out for a date night of your own in head-to-toe color.
The relaxed cool of Gigi's monochrome look isn't the only summer trend of hers that we'll be wearing. She's a master of the half-up hair that keeps it cool without going full-pony. Speaking of hair, she's also a fan of the hygge hue, a mix of warm coppers, browns, and blondes.
So, grab your pinks, your blues, your whites and ivories! Summer fashion is all about being cool while you're keeping cool.
