The way I envision my spring-summer fashion persona is often a lot more chic than it actually ends up being, in reality. In my mind, my warm-weather look is like Jane Birkin in the South of France — high-waisted jeans, baby tees (no bra, of course), basket bags, and peep-toe wedges, with a bottle of wine in hand. In reality, though, I usually end up living in faded spaghetti strap tanks and cutoff shorts, and sweating right through all of my chic, summer-style dreams. But this season, I'm determined to make my french-girl fashion fantasies come true, and Rouje's new collection is helping me get there.