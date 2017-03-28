The way I envision my spring-summer fashion persona is often a lot more chic than it actually ends up being, in reality. In my mind, my warm-weather look is like Jane Birkin in the South of France — high-waisted jeans, baby tees (no bra, of course), basket bags, and peep-toe wedges, with a bottle of wine in hand. In reality, though, I usually end up living in faded spaghetti strap tanks and cutoff shorts, and sweating right through all of my chic, summer-style dreams. But this season, I'm determined to make my french-girl fashion fantasies come true, and Rouje's new collection is helping me get there.
Founded by Jeanne Damas, Rouje has always caught my attention, thanks to its effortless staples that remind me of everything I want to be in life. This collection in particular includes the kind of flowy, breathable dresses, vintage-inspired blouses, tees, and jeans that I just want to live in when the temps warm up. They have that casually-going-to-the-farmer's-market vibe and are the kind of pieces that I know I could wear over and over again and not get sick of.
And even better, the brand as a whole is a tribute to every woman who has inspired Jeanne including her mother, sister, aunts, and close friends (aw!). "While the brand is a tribute to the influential women in my life, this season I was inspired by Italian women in the '60s," Damas tells Refinery29. "My favorite styles are the the wrap dresses like the Bordeaux and Rafael dresses and the Saskia espadrilles. Espadrilles are the only shoes I wear during the four months of summer – night and day. I’m not complicated," she continues. All I can say is: #Goals.
So, click on to see my wish list from this dreamy collection, and scoop up a few pieces for your inner effortless French girl, too.