The Beauty Trend Taking Monochromatic Makeup To A Whole New Level

Monochromatic makeup is far from new. Scroll through Instagram, Pinterest, or YouTube and you’ll quickly find awesome examples of peach, bronze, coral, and just about every other hue you can imagine. But unlike other fads, it's simple to achieve: Just pick one color and go to town on your eyes, cheeks, and lips.
Most, if not all, of our favorite celebrities have rocked the beauty look this year, thanks to the universally-flattering finish it provides. But now it seems as if our favorite trend went to a whole new level — and we're definitely here for the inspiration.
According to PopSugar, Instagram is the hot spot for the latest monochrome beauty trend that has artists and bloggers matching their makeup to their...hair? Yeah, we never said it was subtle, but damn is it cool. And no, we’re not talking about coordinating brown makeup and brunette hair. Instagram MUAs are taking bold hair dye and using it as major inspiration for their makeup palette.
Click ahead to check out some of our favorite monochromatic styles to hit Instagram.