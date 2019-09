In one of several video essays she has done for the Inside Story website, Lowe talks about the embarrassment and shame she felt about her skin. There's pressure to be perfect in Hollywood, she explains, and her less-than-perfect skin bothered her. She was even ashamed to go to the doctor because the doctor would have to look closely at her skin. Eventually, though, she had to, in her own words, grow up and be brave. She went to the doctor, got the proper diagnosis, and has been able to find an effective treatment for her psoriasis . She advises other to ask the hard questions and to challenge their doctors. She is her own best advocate and hopes others will be the same.