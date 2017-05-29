On the never-ending Ferris wheel of Rob and Chyna, the wheel stops at a photo shoot with Chyna. Rob and Jamel pop in to say hello and to, in Jamel's words, show some support. "I have no idea how to be around her," Rob says. Chyna clearly couldn't care less about Rob and Jamel being there, but Jamel sees it differently, because, of course he does. He tells Chyna that he and Rob wanted to come to show some love. "We totally weren't in the neighborhood," Jamel says, making a point but also making everyone even more uncomfortable. Rob tells Jamel in the car after that he could tell that Chyna didn't want them there. Jamel insists it was a positive interaction, but does admit "it was a bit awkward."