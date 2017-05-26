It's crazy that Dream is already six months old, especially when looking back on the journey her parents have taken over the course of their relationship — from being estranged from the Kardashian family, to earning their own reality show, to publicly breaking up, and now quietly working out their problems offscreen. It is unclear if they are still engaged, but do at least appear to be cordial, based on Kardashian's sweet message to the mother of his child on Mother's Day. He wrote, "And happy mama’s day to the mother of my only child @blacchyna. I am so Thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so Thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this Happy so thank you for giving me Her."