Rob Kardashian is taking a minute off of promoting his projects, from Arthur George socks to Lyft rides, to share an adorable picture of his daughter, Dream.
In the photo, posted to his Instagram, baby Dream is laughing and looking off to the side of the camera, showing off her eyelashes that would make mom, beauty mogul Blac Chyna, envious. The 30-year-old reality star captioned the photo "Hey pretty girl" with a smiley heart eye emoji, which definitely mirrored our first reactions when seeing the adorable snap.
It's crazy that Dream is already six months old, especially when looking back on the journey her parents have taken over the course of their relationship — from being estranged from the Kardashian family, to earning their own reality show, to publicly breaking up, and now quietly working out their problems offscreen. It is unclear if they are still engaged, but do at least appear to be cordial, based on Kardashian's sweet message to the mother of his child on Mother's Day. He wrote, "And happy mama’s day to the mother of my only child @blacchyna. I am so Thankful for our beautiful baby girl and so Thankful for YOU and never thought I could be this Happy so thank you for giving me Her."
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement