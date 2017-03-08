Update: A spokesperson from E! notes, "We are continuing to shoot with all the family members, and are covering Rob and his relationship with Chyna."
Anyone keeping up with the Kardashians is going to have one less show to watch. Entertainment Tonight reports that Rob & Chyna, the spin-off featuring the trials and tribulations of the only male Kardashian and his one-time fiancée, Blac Chyna, will not be returning for a sophomore season. The reality TV show, which airs on E! only lasted one season.
An unnamed source told the magazine that the on-again, off-again couple has called it quits (for the time being, at least). Rob and Chyna's recent separation makes it impossible for the show to go on, since it centers on their lives as a unit. The couple has a daughter, Dream, who is 3 months old. The source says that the couple is co-parenting.
In December, ET reported that E! had renewed the show for a second season, but it looks like the latest breakup was too much to bear for the network. Though Rob and Chyna are not together, the source insists that the two are getting along and that things are amicable for the sake of Dream.
"They are doing the best they can to stay civil and to co-parent the best they can," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They have worked out an informal custody arrangement. They found out what works for them and they’re doing a good job at it."
In the wake of the breakup, Rob is focusing on Dream. His social media feeds have been featuring images of his daughter and his mother, Kris Jenner. Sources say Jenner has been spending more time with her granddaughter and son.
"[Rob and Chyna] realize Dream will connect them for life, and it's not worth it for them to fight and get dramatic about their breakup," the source continues. "They're forever connected by that beautiful girl, so there can’t be any bad blood."
