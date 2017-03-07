Banking on bad press only works when you’ve built up a throne of positivity beforehand. Consider Kim Kardashian’s robbery: It was obviously a terrible personal tragedy. But part of the reason it was such a hot ticket media item is because Kim’s reputation has been built on her insane amount of wealth. How could it be that the same person who made the cover of Forbes after amassing over $50 million on just a mobile game fell victim to a robbery of all things? Beyoncé’s Lemonade was in the press for weeks because it’s one of the greatest albums ever made, and it alludes to marital problems between her and Jay Z. How can anything bad be happening to the literal definition of our #couplesgoals? Keeping us invested in the personal lives of celebrities requires them to create incredible highs so that their lows feel impactful, and we root for their success all over again.