Kylie Jenner's Pop-Up Shop Just Got Restocked

If you weren't able to nab all the Kylie Jenner merch your heart desired when her pop-up debuted last week, we've got some good news for you: The site just got restocked. But you'll want to click on over fast, since there are limited quantities of Kylie-branded gear. Hopefully, you'll have better luck scoring a "Like Realizing Things" tee of your very own this time around.
This story was originally published on December 13, 2016.
ICYMI, Kylie Jenner opened her highly-anticipated pop-up shop in Los Angeles over the weekend. A sampling of headlines about being on the ground for the spectacle at Westfield Topanga Mall didn't exactly describe a welcoming shopping experience: "I Went To The Kylie Pop-Up Shop & Lived To Tell The Tale" (Bustle), "I Survived The Opening Of Kylie Jenner's Pop-Up Shop" (Fashionista), and "I Couldn’t Get Into the Kylie Jenner Pop-Up Store" (Racked). (The opening was reportedly not the most press-friendly, according to WWD.) None of this hoopla is totally surprising, of course: We expected Kylizzle's loyal fan base to show up strong on the opening day. But we imagine some were relieved that there would be an opportunity to shop Kylie merch from the comfort of one's own home, with the pop-up shop's e-comm component, which was set to open the day after the physical store.
However, like the stock at Jenner's brick-and-mortar location, The Kylie Shop operated on a "while supplies last" basis. Naturally, most of the textbook merch (T-shirts, hoodies, and pins) and even some of the more head-scratching items on offer (such as Kylie-printed thongs, socks, and sports bra-and-panty sets) sold out pretty quickly. But, 72 hours later, there's still hope that you'll be able to get Kylie merch in your stocking this holiday season — although the options are slightly more limited.
Three categories are still available, should you be inclined to contribute to the Jenner empire. Dad hats — an unlikely comeback trend long championed by Kylie and her pals — are stamped with the dripping-lip Kylie Cosmetics logo and retail for $35 a pop.
There are also a variety of phone cases on offer, both with the aforementioned drip graphic and with a much more literal design that simply reads "Kylie Jenner Lips." Finally, there's the most controversial item in The Kylie Shop: an all-Kylie 2017 calendar shot by photographer Terry Richardson, who has repeatedly been accused of sexual harassment (and has been boycotted by members of the fashion industry).
If you missed out on bagging some official Kylie merch — like, say, this "Like Realizing Things" T-shirt — don't get too upset yet. Given the resounding success of this pop-up, we wouldn't be surprised if Jenner, like, realized there's lots more retail opportunities awaiting her namesake pop-up. Maybe 2017 will hold even more revelations, Kylizzle.
