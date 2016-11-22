In typical Kardashian-Jenner fashion, Kylie caused quite a stir with a single Instagram post on Saturday. The shot features the queen of cosmetics posing in a sheer bralette, with a leather jacket tied loosely around her waist. Since these types of images are pretty on-par with her Insta-aesthetic, we normally wouldn’t expect so much buzz. For this photo, though, we’re thinking the 2.5 million likes has something to do with the caption: @thekylieshop.
Her new Instagram handle directs us to the “Official Kylie Jenner Shop,” which according to the URL, is set to officially launch Friday, December 9. But what exactly can we expect from her mysterious merch collection? Here’s everything that’s rumored to be sold via her latest business venture.
Based on subsequent Instagrams, there will likely be a whole lot of lingerie-clad Kylie shots on merch: There are these T-shirts and sweatshirts, both bearing the same photo of the 19-year-old baring it all. We’re predicting some Kylie-branded lingerie to call our own. Soon, you might be able to wear Kylie not only on your lips, but also on your derrière! Featuring her name spelled out in a very Thrasher-esque font (you know, that "Bieber's Purpose tour by way of Vetements" vibe) these on-trend sets will probably be among the first to sell out. For a more subtle statement, it’s all about the dad hats. Since Kylie’s appear to be embroidered with her signature Lip Kit logo, we’re wondering if perhaps this merch line has a little something to do with her cosmetics line.
Thanks to Snapchat, we know that Kylie is set to open her first brick-and-mortar cosmetics location at the Westfield Topanga mall on December 9. We’re betting shoppers will find plenty of merch alongside the Kyshadows and Lip Kits available for sale. And for those who don't live in Canoga Park, California, it looks like the line will also live on the web.
This obviously isn't Kylie's first fashion foray. She and Kendall did a collaboration with Topshop, a collection with PacSun (now in its third year), as well as a higher-end Kendall + Kylie line, sold at various department stores. Though this is definitely the youngest Jenner's first solo departure, we wouldn't be surprised to see the other Kardashians roll out their own merch lines soon (shoutout to Kim's furry slides?). But for now, as we wait (impatiently) for Kylie's launch, we’ll continue to follow her new Instagram account in hopes of a few more clues.
