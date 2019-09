Her new Instagram handle directs us to the “ Official Kylie Jenner Shop ,” which according to the URL, is set to officially launch Friday, December 9. But what exactly can we expect from her mysterious merch collection? Here’s everything that’s rumored to be sold via her latest business venture.Based on subsequent Instagrams, there will likely be a whole lot of lingerie-clad Kylie shots on merch: There are these T-shirts and sweatshirts , both bearing the same photo of the 19-year-old baring it all. We’re predicting some Kylie-branded lingerie to call our own. Soon, you might be able to wear Kylie not only on your lips, but also on your derrière! Featuring her name spelled out in a very Thrasher-esque font (you know, that " Bieber's Purpose tour by way of Vetements" vibe ) these on-trend sets will probably be among the first to sell out. For a more subtle statement, it’s all about the dad hats . Since Kylie’s appear to be embroidered with her signature Lip Kit logo , we’re wondering if perhaps this merch line has a little something to do with her cosmetics line.